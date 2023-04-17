MARTA Police hosting job fair on April 22

Share

Atlanta, GA — The MARTA Police Department is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the MARTA Police Headquarters, located at 2400 Piedmont Road NE. MARTA seeks to hire police officers, dispatchers, call takers, and protective specialists.

The agency provides all uniforms and equipment necessary for each position and offers benefits and opportunities for advancement.

MARTA offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for all lateral certified police officers and Dispatchers and a $3,000 sign-on bonus for non-certified personnel for those agreeing to serve three years with MPD. The department also offers a $5,000 tuition reimbursement for employees taking career-related classes, a $6,000 shift and weekend differential bonus, and coverage of monthly Georgia Peace Officer Annuity Benefit Fund payments.

Applicants must be 18 or older for the call taker, dispatcher, and protective specialist positions and 21 or older for the police officer position. Individuals who apply must be United States citizens, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a valid driver’s license.

Applicants must undergo a background check which includes a driving record and criminal history check, a computer voice stress exam, and a credit check. A medical exam, including drug and alcohol screening and psychological tests, are also required for police and dispatcher applicants. Police applicants are required to complete a physical agility test, according to a press release.

MPD officers, dispatchers, and call takers work four days a week and can earn overtime. Protective specialists work five days a week and have overtime opportunities.

Employees who demonstrate proficiency in a foreign language are eligible for an annual bonus of $1,500. Employees with intermediate, advanced, supervisory, management, and executive certifications are eligible for a one-time bonus of $1,500.

For questions or additional information, call 404-848-4900.

DeKalb County and several cities are also hiring police officers, including the cities of of Avondale Estates, Brookhaven, Clarkston, Decatur, Dunwoody, and Stone Mountain. To see the job descriptions for each agency, click here.