Obituary: Ralph Donaldson (Don) Slaton Jr. (1942-2022)

Ralph Donaldson (Don) Slaton Jr., born in Miami, FL on Feb. 21, 1942 to parents Ralph Donaldson Slaton and Marcene Slaton, passed away peacefully in Hospice at Emory University Hospital on September 27, 2022.

Don was an accomplished Broadway Actor and Dancer during the 1960’s. As an agent in New York City, he met his first wife and had his only child, Spencer Slaton in 1975. Don spent his career as a Casting Director for his company, Don Slaton Casting, where he represented numerous talents in television commercials in Atlanta, Georgia.

In early 2001, Don married Natalie Louise Slaton, she worked with Don Slaton Casting until they retired in 2005. They were both very involved with the Decatur First United Methodist Church in Decatur, GA, where Don was a member of the choir and men’s bible study group. Don helped direct many church theater productions at his church.

Don is survived by his son, Spencer Slaton, brother, Wayne Slaton (Margie Slaton), Niece Grace Slaton and Nephew, David Castlow. A Memorial Service will be held on April 29th, 2023 at Decatur First United Methodist Church located at 300 East Ponce De Leon Ave. Decatur, GA 30030 at 1pm for both Don and Natalie Slaton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Don and Natalie to the St. Johns-music fund at the Decatur First United Methodist Church.

