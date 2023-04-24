(PHOTOS) Common Roots Farmers Market opens in Avondale Estates

Avondale Estates, GA — Common Roots Farmers Market had its official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22.
The new neighborhood market sources locally and features beer and wine, prepared foods in the deli, dairy, fresh produce, and a grocery section with snacks, sauces, grains, and pasta.
An outdoor section will have seasonal selections of live plants during spring and summer and in the fall gourds, pumpkins, and what owner Brock Nix said are “the biggest mums you’ll ever put your eyes on.” At Christmastime there will be fresh Frazier firs.
“I’m a fifth generation produce person, my father (Rusty Nix), who is no longer with us, would certainly be proud of this day,” said Nix. “We are glad to be here and proud to be serving the community. We will always have something on special and you can certainly always find a deal here.”
Nix said he felt a little overwhelmed but very excited during the official opening.
A Grand Opening Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with tastings from some of the market’s local vendors.
Common Roots Farmers Market is located at 3409 Covington Highway in Avondale Estates. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will be closed on Mondays.
For information, visit: commonrootsfarmersmarket.com.
Mila Swint is excited to find gummy worms at Common Roots Farmers Market in Avondale Estates during its official opening on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sean Mull (left) and Katie Gwynn-Sackson pour themselves a cup of Terminus Coffee during Common Roots Farmers Market’s official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. In addition to coffee by the cup, Terminus Coffee is for sale in freshly roasted 12-ounce bags. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Terminus Coffee owner and head roaster Lawrence Johnson (left) with Common Roots Farmers Market owner Brock Nix during the market’s official opening on April 22, 2023. Terminus Coffee is one of the market’s local suppliers. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kombucha and Nitro Cold Brew from Banjo Coffee Company on tap at Common Roots Farmers Market in Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Common Roots Farmers Market owner Brock Nix puts out a tray of locally made sconuts, a combination of a scone and a doughnut, during the market’s official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brian and Tracy Hammer look over the selection of dips during Common Roots Farmers Market’s official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A customer checks out the selection during Common Roots Farmers Market’s official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tomatoes are on display at Common Roots Farmers Market in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A portion of the grocery section at Common Roots Farmers Market in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A customer looks over the fruits and vegetables during Common Roots Farmers Market’s official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zoey Sweeny, 9, takes notes while shopping with her family during Common Roots Farmers Market’s official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Common Roots Farmers Market has a selection of beer and wine owner Brock Nix said is “actually curated by someone who knows what they’re talking about.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Common Roots Farmers Market owner Brock Nix with his wife Lauren and 7-month-old son Taylor. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stock person Demetrius Dangerfield puts out avocados during Common Roots Farmers Market’s official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Common Roots Farmers Market owner Brock Nix talks with customers during the market’s official opening on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A view of Common Roots Farmers Market during its official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Employee Shakeen Young waits to help customers with live plants during Common Roots Farmers Market’s official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Doug Hunter looks at the selection of live plants with his daughter Iris during Common Roots Farmers Market’s official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
An exterior view of Common Roots Farmers Market at 3409 Covington Highway in Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A large selection of live plants can be found at Common Roots Farmers Market at 3409 Covington Highway in Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A sign thanks customers as they exit Common Roots Farmers Market at 3409 Covington Hwy in Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse.
