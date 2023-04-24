(PHOTOS) Common Roots Farmers Market opens in Avondale Estates

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Common Roots Farmers Market had its official opening in Avondale Estates on Saturday, April 22.

The new neighborhood market sources locally and features beer and wine, prepared foods in the deli, dairy, fresh produce, and a grocery section with snacks, sauces, grains, and pasta.

An outdoor section will have seasonal selections of live plants during spring and summer and in the fall gourds, pumpkins, and what owner Brock Nix said are “the biggest mums you’ll ever put your eyes on.” At Christmastime there will be fresh Frazier firs.

“I’m a fifth generation produce person, my father (Rusty Nix), who is no longer with us, would certainly be proud of this day,” said Nix. “We are glad to be here and proud to be serving the community. We will always have something on special and you can certainly always find a deal here.”

Nix said he felt a little overwhelmed but very excited during the official opening.

A Grand Opening Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with tastings from some of the market’s local vendors.

Common Roots Farmers Market is located at 3409 Covington Highway in Avondale Estates. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will be closed on Mondays.

For information, visit: commonrootsfarmersmarket.com.

