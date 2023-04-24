(PHOTOS) Decatur celebrates Earth Day

Share

Decatur, GA– The city of Decatur celebrated Earth Day with a festival downtown on the Square on Saturday, April 22. The event featured information from environmental, conservation, and other groups, an appearance by Star Wars characters, and entertainment.

