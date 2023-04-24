(PHOTOS) Decatur celebrates Earth Day

Decatur, GA– The city of Decatur celebrated Earth Day with a festival downtown on the Square on Saturday, April 22. The event featured information from environmental, conservation, and other groups, an appearance by Star Wars characters, and entertainment.
City Arborist Kay Evanovich hangs out with Fidget the Bowtruckle (left) and Fred the Tree during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Sanyu Edwards has a strawberry ice cream cone with sprinkles during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College senior Kenn Harris uses a QR code to join Georgia Forest Watch while outreach coordinator Jessica Morehead (left) and development coordinator Rachel Ness look on during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby state coordinator and Decatur resident Henry Slack wears a “Make Earth Cool Again” hat during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer William Lentjes (center) at the Citizens’ Climate Lobby table during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Brooke Heller (left) and membership chair Bridget Graf tend the Slow Food table during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ella checks out R2-D2 from Atlanta Droid Builders during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Edmund Justice takes a photo with 501st Legion Star Wars reenactor Jessie Pomarico in costume as Rey, during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Crystal Grady from Debbie Miller’s Top-Of-The-Key demonstrates her dribbling skills during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wild Nest Bird Rehab volunteer Bailey Anderson shows a card describing what to do if you find a baby bird during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wild Nest Bird Rehab volunteer Bailey Anderson uses plush toys to show three-year-old Izzy Johnson what different types of woodpeckers look like during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Yard signs are on display during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zahra Philbert, 10, colors trees during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kate Carson peers out of from a B-movie style cutout poster during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
ConunDrums performs at the Downtown Square during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People listen to ConunDrums perform during the Decatur Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the Decatur Earth Day Festival at the Downtown Square on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
