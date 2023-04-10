(PHOTOS) Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates

Avondale Estates, GA — The 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade rolled through the streets of Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9. The parade featured nineteen classic vehicles and was hosted by the Peach State Cadillac and LaSalle Club this year.
Nancy Cornish sits in her 1962 MG MGA before the start of the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tom Di Nucci behind the wheel of his 1961 Cadillac convertible before the start of the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mary Vandiver rides with Tom Di Nucci in his 1961 Cadillac convertible during the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dave Brownell demonstrates the “Touch Button Ultramatic” transmission control pad on his 1956 Packard Esquire before the start of the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charles Solomon behind the wheel of his 1956 Cadillac convertible during the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bill Marsh rolls out of city hall in his 1959 Cadillac convertible for the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Residents set up chairs in a front yard to view the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A participant tosses out candy during the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates rolls by on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants wave as the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates rolls by on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seven-year-old Jax hauled in some candy during the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Copper Stubbs waves from the back seat of Charles Solomon’s 1956 Cadillac convertible during the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. In the front seat are Charles Solomon driving and his son Glenn Solomon on the passenger side. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade rolls through Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jim Keller stands behind the archer hood ornament on his 1929 Pierce Arrow following the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Knox, Lyla, Stella and Jessup McIntosh look out from their “Papa” Jerry McIntosh’s 1951 Ford Country Squire following the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Priscilla (left) and Ted Parker roll out from city hall in their 1963 Cadillac for the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mark Acree (right) stands with family and neighbors in what he called the presidential reviewing stand as the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates goes by on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children wait to catch candy thrown from cars during the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A classic Fiat turns onto Clarendon Avenue during the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade rolls through Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Neighborhood children show their candy haul from the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cleveland Whitehead III shows his 1966 VW Beetle following the 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
