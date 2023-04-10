(PHOTOS) Easter Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The 23rd annual Easter Antique Car Parade rolled through the streets of Avondale Estates on Sunday, April 9. The parade featured nineteen classic vehicles and was hosted by the Peach State Cadillac and LaSalle Club this year.

