(PHOTOS) Easter Egg Hunt held at First Baptist Church of Decatur

Decatur, GA — The weather was soggy and cold, but that didn’t stop the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 8. The fun was moved indoors to the Christian Activities Center with vendors, activities, a visit from the Easter Bunny and 6,000 candy filled eggs.

