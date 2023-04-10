(PHOTOS) Easter Egg Hunt held at First Baptist Church of Decatur

Decatur, GA — The weather was soggy and cold, but that didn’t stop the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 8. The fun was moved indoors to the Christian Activities Center with vendors, activities, a visit from the Easter Bunny and 6,000 candy filled eggs.
Children wait for the Easter egg hunt to start at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Preschoolers scoop up eggs in the Christian Activities Center gym during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Debra Pyron (left) and Sonja Middleton get ready to let Kindergarten-2nd graders start hunting eggs during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Mickey Goodson held the door and greeted families arriving for First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nora and Jude Cornwall with their father Josh on right, have their baskets in hand for First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cullen Gardepe (left) paints a child’s face during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Senior Pastor David Jordan (center) greets a child during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
One-year-old Cecilia Dollar holds onto her mother Megan’s hands during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Easter Bunny waits to be introduced during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Easter Bunny welcomes children during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Hadley Myers gets a hug from the Easter Bunny during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Madison Jenkins dances with the Easter Bunny during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Preschoolers gather eggs in the Christian Activities Center gym during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Six-year-old Silas waits for his age group’s hunt to begin during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kindergarten through 2nd graders scoop up eggs during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Sonja Middleton helps out an egg hunter during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emmy Rodriguez, 6, fills her bucket with eggs during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eight-year-old Maxwell Snider filled his basket, hat and pockets with eggs during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children follow a volunteer up the stairs to the second floor of the Christian Activities Center for the 3rd grade and up egg hunt during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children from 3rd grade and up head for the eggs during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children from 3rd grade and up look for eggs during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Six-year-old Alexia filled her basket during First Baptist Church of Decatur’s annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
