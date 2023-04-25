(PHOTOS) Emory University students protest ‘Cop City’

Share

Atlanta, GA — On Monday, April 24, dozens of Emory University students rallied on the campus quad to protest the construction of Atlanta’s public safety training center, called “Cop City” by its detractors.

Rally organizer Jaanaki Radhakrishnan, a first-year student, told Decaturish, “We’re out here today as students of Emory to call for this university to condemn the development of Cop City and do everything in its power to make sure that Cop City is never built. We, as Emory students, recognize the harm of militarized policing in this country. We recognize the vitality of the Weelaunee Forest and why it is essential that we do everything we can to protest it. We also recognize our position of privilege as students at an incredibly influential institution. We feel responsibility to use that position in order to uplift the voices of the Atlanta community who are calling for justice.”

Radhakrishnan said students are demanding university president Gregory L. Fenves step down from the board of the Atlanta Committee for Progress (a partnership between the city’s top CEO’s, civic and academic leaders, and the mayor of Atlanta) and condemn the development of Cop City, full transparency from the university as to its investments and any ties to the development of Cop City and for the university to use its position of power to make a formal statement condemning the development of Cop City.

