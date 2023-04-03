Type to search

(PHOTOS) Local Israelis protested in front of the Israeli Consulate

Metro ATL

Dean Hesse Apr 3, 2023
Lilach, pictured here, and around 70 other people gather in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023, to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta, GA — On Sunday, April 2, around 70 local Israelis protested in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government.

The Atlanta protests, which continue to increase in size since they began two months ago, join in solidarity with hundreds of thousands protesting in Israel and in over 60 cities across the world.

Protestors are calling on the Israeli government to cease its attacks on democratic values and are calling on the US government to stand firm in its call on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his coalition to stop.

“This is grassroots organizing here in Atlanta led by mostly Israelis, but there’s American Jews and allies that are very concerned about the judicial coup in Israel,” said Dotan Harpak during Sundays protest. “Attempts by the Netanyahu government to nullify the Supreme Court, to give all the power to appoint judges, to overrule decisions by the Supreme Court and combine that with the extremism of the current Israeli government, that is the government is led by folks with really radical world views that are not in line with the majority of Israelis, certainly with most folks who are in support of democracy and democratic values worldwide.

“That’s what we are really concerned about: for the rights of women, the rights of non-Jews in Israel, specifically Palestinians, the rights of LGBTQ Israelis. Our families and our friends in Israel have been showing up in record numbers several times a week. Just last night (April 1) half a million Israelis were in the streets protesting this. We will not stop until this plan is eradicated, and we are guaranteed to have real democracy for all of those who live in Israel.”

Local Israelis gather in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023, to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Local Israelis gather in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023, to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Ronit speaks into a megaphone during a protest in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Local Israelis protest in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Lee Pratt, (left) holding a sign written in Hebrew that reads “Liberty to All” and Yael Manes (right) protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government with around 70 other people in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Local Israelis protest in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Local Israelis gather in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023, to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Ellie Cohen (center) said she travelled from San Francisco to take part in the protest in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023, against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A person holds the Flag of Israel during a protest in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Israeli expat Roee Harran holds a sign toward traffic travelling on Spring Street during a protest in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government. Photo by Dean Hesse.

