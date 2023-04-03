(PHOTOS) Local Israelis protested in front of the Israeli Consulate

Share

Atlanta, GA — On Sunday, April 2, around 70 local Israelis protested in front of the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and anti-democratic steps taken by the Israeli government.

The Atlanta protests, which continue to increase in size since they began two months ago, join in solidarity with hundreds of thousands protesting in Israel and in over 60 cities across the world.

Protestors are calling on the Israeli government to cease its attacks on democratic values and are calling on the US government to stand firm in its call on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his coalition to stop.

“This is grassroots organizing here in Atlanta led by mostly Israelis, but there’s American Jews and allies that are very concerned about the judicial coup in Israel,” said Dotan Harpak during Sundays protest. “Attempts by the Netanyahu government to nullify the Supreme Court, to give all the power to appoint judges, to overrule decisions by the Supreme Court and combine that with the extremism of the current Israeli government, that is the government is led by folks with really radical world views that are not in line with the majority of Israelis, certainly with most folks who are in support of democracy and democratic values worldwide.

“That’s what we are really concerned about: for the rights of women, the rights of non-Jews in Israel, specifically Palestinians, the rights of LGBTQ Israelis. Our families and our friends in Israel have been showing up in record numbers several times a week. Just last night (April 1) half a million Israelis were in the streets protesting this. We will not stop until this plan is eradicated, and we are guaranteed to have real democracy for all of those who live in Israel.”

