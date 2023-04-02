(PHOTOS) Midway Recreation Center hosts Easter Egg Hunt

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Affairs hosted the fifth annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at the Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1. The event featured arts and crafts, vendors, games, giveaways, and egg hunts.

