(PHOTOS) Midway Recreation Center hosts Easter Egg Hunt

Greater Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Affairs hosted the fifth annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at the Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1. The event featured arts and crafts, vendors, games, giveaways, and egg hunts.
Two-year-old Rylee Gordon fills her bucket with eggs during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children head for the eggs during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Madisyn Ware is ready to fill her bucket with eggs during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Danielle Rountree from Glamorous Gemz Mentoring Program gives out tote bags during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Taneria Brown gets her face painted by Clementine the Clown during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cousins Bianca (left) and Kyla dance during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Six-year-old Marley Curry shows her basket full of eggs during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children touch their noses while playing a game of Simon Says during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gil Jones from Radio One Atlanta tosses out eggs during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children hunt for eggs during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Trukavion Billings and his cousins Justice, Jhase and Jhyron Ward hold up their buckets of eggs during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Easter Bunny made an appearance during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play on an inflatable during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ronette Simpson, owner of Tickle Me Pink Concessions gives out an Italian Ice during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children compete in a dance contest during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Six-year-old Royelle Smith (front) won the K-3rd grade dance contest during the 5th Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza at Midway Recreation Center in Greater Decatur on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit https://post.news/@/decaturish.
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.