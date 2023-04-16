(PHOTOS) Tucker Spring Fling

Share

Tucker, GA — Tucker Parks and Recreation celebrated the arrival of spring and baseball in Tucker with a parade and a fling. Teams paraded in their uniforms from Main Street to the Church Street Green Space for the city’s inaugural Spring Fling where Mayor Frank Auman threw out the ceremonial first pitch and the fun continued with games, activities, crafts, music, face painting and food.

