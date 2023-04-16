(PHOTOS) Tucker Spring Fling

Tucker, GA — Tucker Parks and Recreation celebrated the arrival of spring and baseball in Tucker with a parade and a fling. Teams paraded in their uniforms from Main Street to the Church Street Green Space for the city’s inaugural Spring Fling where Mayor Frank Auman threw out the ceremonial first pitch and the fun continued with games, activities, crafts, music, face painting and food.
Landon Poff, 6, gets ready to walk in the Opening Day parade in Tucker with his Angels baseball team on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lincoln Davis, 4, waits with his mother Tasha Brooks for the Opening Day parade to start in Tucker on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 8U Nationals team get set to walk in Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Opening Day parade on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 10U Royals get ready to represent in Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Opening Day parade on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The tee-ball Dodgers get ready to represent in Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Opening Day parade on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leena Salvador represents the Cubs during Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Opening Day parade on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The tee-ball A’s walk in Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Opening Day parade on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pirate moms represent in Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Opening Day parade on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pirate Caden McWhorter, 6, walks in Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Opening Day parade on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Logan Moore, 4, walking with his family, represents the 4U Braves in Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Opening Day parade on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play gaga ball during Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Spring Fling at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
So many designs to choose from at Kool Kidz face painting during Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Spring Fling at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amir Nealy, 4, takes aim at the inflatable Skee-Ball game during Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Spring Fling at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rowan Lester dances with her mother Stephanie during Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Spring Fling at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mayor Frank Auman throws out the ceremonial first pitch to kick off opening day of baseball season in Tucker during Spring Fling at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Caden Scoenecker, 9, hands the baseball to Mayor Frank Auman after catching the first pitch thrown by the mayor to kick off opening day of baseball season in Tucker during Spring Fling on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hazel Dawson, 1, checks out the flower craft table during Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Spring Fling at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Enoch Newkirk, 1, plays a drum during Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Spring Fling at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chill and Drip Icery owner Renee Bell serves up a shaved ice treat during Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Spring Fling at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children collect goodies at the Candy Dash during Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Spring Fling at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Citizens, including Jessica Watson, pictured here, had the opportunity to weigh in on Tucker’s future during Tucker Parks and Recreation’s Spring Fling at the Church Street Greenspace on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
