Positive rabies case has been reported in DeKalb County

DeKalb County, GA — A positive case of rabies has been reported in DeKalb County. A stray chihuahua was captured on April 2 in the Constitution Road area and later tested positive for rabies.

The dog later died while at a shelter. Georgia is a rabies endemic state and the virus is present all year long. The county usually reports several rabies cases each year, according to a press release.

Residents are encouraged to make sure their pets are up-to-date for preventative vaccination, and should eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans. Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately.

Additionally, residents are advised to watch pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if unusual behavior occurs. Wild animal trapping will only occur if a domestic pet or person has been bitten or scratched.

Rabies is a disease that affects the brain. The virus is spread through saliva, usually from a bite of an animal that has the disease. It’s usually passed from animal to animal, but can be passed from animals to people.

Pet owners are responsible for vaccinating pets every year and registering the tag with DeKalb County Animal Control.

For more information or to report any animal bite, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours.

