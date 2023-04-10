Scout restaurant in Oakhurst listed for sale

Share

Decatur, GA — Scout restaurant, which opened in the Scottish Rite property in 2016, has been listed for sale.

The asking price is $350,000, according to a listing from The Shumacher Group.

“Scout conveniently sits in the heart of Oakhurst Village, with its ‘Main Street, U.S.A.’ charm,” the listing says. “The restaurant and bar harken a sense of Americana, speaking to nostalgia for idealized small-town life and a simpler bygone time. This cultural heritage is closely tied to the fare served, embracing a creative take on American cuisine and crafted cocktails that showcase the use of local and regional products, but also emphasize authenticity, transparency, and quality. These efforts echo Scout’s curious passion for nature and the bounty it has to offer.”

The building is 5,000 square feet and seats 125, has a large patio and a $1.2 million build out. The chef’s kitchen is said to “produce cuisine at any volume.” The monthly rent is $10,000.

The restaurant has consistently achieved high ratings on Google reviews and is currently rated at 4.5 stars.

