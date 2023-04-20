Sculpture in Oakhurst, nicknamed ‘the Cheeto’ by residents, temporarily removed for maintenance

Share

Decatur, GA — The large, orange steel sculpture that sits in Decatur’s Harmony Park in Oakhurst has been temporarily removed for maintenance and to be refurbished. The sculpture, called Dreamsicle, will soon return to the corner of East Lake Drive and Oakview Road.

The work is anticipated to take about one month.

“‘Dreamsicle’ will return to the heart of Oakhurst Village, in better condition than ever, by early summer,” a press release from the Decatur Arts Alliance states.

City Manager Andrea Arnold first announced that the artwork in Oakhurst Village will be temporarily removed soon to be cleaned and repainted during the Decatur City Commission meeting on Monday night.

Dreamsicle, which residents have often referred to as the Cheeto, was created by Nathan Pierce.

“In this modern world, where we constantly feel more connected through advancements in technology…we are simultaneously disconnected as a result of these devices,” Pierce said. “Through the radiating spokes of my abstracted satellite forms, I hope to engage the viewers’ curiosity and invite public interaction.”

Decatur Arts Alliance Executive Director Angie Macon said a sign encouraging residents and visitors to share their “well wishes and warm thoughts” is already on the site and will mark the sculpture’s spot while it’s away.

“It’s a beloved fixture in Harmony Park, and the love and weather have taken their toll,” she said. “We look forward to having Dreamsicle back, refreshed and renewed, for many more years of enjoyment by the community.”

The artwork first came to Harmony Park in 2106 as part of the Decatur Artway outdoor sculpture program, which was curated and managed by the arts alliance in partnership with the city of Decatur and Visit Decatur, the city’s tourism bureau.

Every two years, five pieces are selected for placement on the north and south sides of the city. There are at least 10 sculptures on view at any given time. Dreamsicle was purchased as a permanent addition to Decatur’s public art collection in 2018.

The Decatur Artway is one of several programs created and managed by the Decatur Arts Alliance to benefit the community. One of the best-known programs is the Decatur Arts Festival which takes place each year in early May with a fine arts exhibition, artists’ market, kids fest, live music, and performing arts. This year, the arts festival will be held on May 5-7.