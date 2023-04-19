Stone Mountain City Manager addresses concerns about infrastructure raised during work session

Share

By Jaedon Mason, contributor

Stone Mountain, GA — During the Stone Mountain City Council’s April 18 work session, the city manager addressed public concerns about the city’s infrastructure, which wasn’t on the work session agenda.

“I want to say I’m sad about the agenda tonight,” resident Denise Phillips said. “We have failing stormwater systems. We have [American Rescue Plan Act] funds that are sitting around. We have elders worried about their taxes because we want to grow our city, [yet] there is nothing on the agenda. What’s on there tonight is important. I’m thrilled about this project on Main Street…but we’ve got other priorities, and I’d like to see us start talking about them.”

City Manager Darnetta Tyus addressed the collective citizen concerns about infrastructure, saying, “Much of the work that this council has already done has been setting us up to be able to do longer-term projects.

“We are in an aging city, with infrastructure that has not been addressed in 20 years that’s now cracking all over the place. One thing gets addressed, and it reveals another problem. We go to look at one hole, and it turns out there are three holes in the area. I am going to ask the citizenry to be patient because most of the apparatuses that we needed to do contracting … were not in place…so the work the council has been approving is setting us up to be productive for the next several months.”

Tyus made a personal commitment to address these concerns, and city staff wants to get the concerns addressed as well. She asked for the council’s help publicizing the work that’s being done and the challenges the city faces.

“I’m level setting and hoping that the council and the community can be honest about what we are facing and understand that we do care and are working on it,” Tyus said.

In other city council business:

— The council discussed the citywide cleanup on Saturday, May 6, that concludes with a community cook-out at the Baptist Lawn across from Stone Mountain Public House. Volunteers for the clean-up have been divided into five teams, assigned to five areas of the downtown.

— Main Street from Manor to East Mountain will be blocked for four hours on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the safety of volunteers installing planters along Main Street for the second phase of the City Beautification Initiative. In response to concerns from Councilmember Shawnette Bryant, City Manager Tyus assured her that city staff is working with police and public works to ensure not only volunteer safety but commuter awareness and access to alternate routes while Main Street is closed.

— The city planning commission requested better legislation around special use permits for vacation homes. The commission is requesting the city create or task them with the creation of new legislation to regulate it.

— The city received another KABOOM! Playground and Playspace Grant. Councilman Gil Freeman announced the playground would probably be built in Leila Mason Park on Oct. 18, 19, and 20.

— The DDA announced May 24 for the Grand Opening of Granite Mountain Distillery

