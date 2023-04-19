Takumi Cuisine celebrates ribbon cutting in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Takumi Cuisine celebrated its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, April 18. The restaurant is located at 250 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue in downtown Decatur.

Takumi Cuisine’s menu features sushi, rice bowls and ramen bowls for lunch and dinner. The restaurant opened two weeks ago but celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday.

“We are a classic Japanese restaurant,” owner Yuet-Yuen Cushing said. “We not only serve sushi, we also serve classic cuisine. By reservation, we do shabu-shabu, sukiyaki, all that.”

The restaurant also takes reservations for special events. The staff will course out the meal and do a wine pairing.

“Our sushi, our sashimi, also the omakase [is something] that we are really excited about,” Cushing said. “We get fish from Japan. We get fish here [locally]. We’ve got a wide variety of fish.”

The space was formerly Ren by Budi’s and Atlantic Noodles.

“Ren closed due to some private family matters,” Business Development Manager Shirley Baylis said.

Here is Takumi Cuisine’s hours:

– Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m.