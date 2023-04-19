Takumi Cuisine celebrates ribbon cutting in Decatur

Takumi Cuisine celebrates ribbon cutting in DecaturDecatur Mayor Patti Garrett and Takumi Cuisine owner Yuet-Yuen Cushing (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate the restaurant's grand opening alongside members of the Decatur Business Association, the Downtown Development Authority and the Decatur City Commission. Takumi Cuisine held its grand opening on Tuesday, April 18. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
Decatur, GA — Takumi Cuisine celebrated its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, April 18. The restaurant is located at 250 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue in downtown Decatur.
Takumi Cuisine’s menu features sushi, rice bowls and ramen bowls for lunch and dinner. The restaurant opened two weeks ago but celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday.
“We are a classic Japanese restaurant,” owner Yuet-Yuen Cushing said. “We not only serve sushi, we also serve classic cuisine. By reservation, we do shabu-shabu, sukiyaki, all that.”
The restaurant also takes reservations for special events. The staff will course out the meal and do a wine pairing.
“Our sushi, our sashimi, also the omakase [is something] that we are really excited about,” Cushing said. “We get fish from Japan. We get fish here [locally]. We’ve got a wide variety of fish.”
The space was formerly Ren by Budi’s and Atlantic Noodles.
“Ren closed due to some private family matters,” Business Development Manager Shirley Baylis said.
Here is Takumi Cuisine’s hours:
– Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m.
– Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m.
– Sunday from 12-2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.
In other food news:
– Souper Jenny has taken over most of its current space after Nuts ‘n Berries closed. The restaurant is still located at 2118 N. Decatur Road and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I opened Souper Jenny after a two year trip around the world. My goal was to meet people from other countries and get them to teach me a recipe! When I returned, 90% of those recipes were soups,” owner Jenny Levison said. “We are a community cafe offering delicious and healthy food, incredible customer service from people who care in a cozy and inviting environment.”
Souper Jenny offers fresh, homemade soups, salads and sandwiches, as well as entrees to take home. The restaurant also has local baked goods and fresh juice.
“We have expanded the dining room and starting to do special events. We are also now open until six, so customers can pick up dinner after work,” Levison said.
In March, Souper Jenny was doing a dinner series every Friday night as a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen.
– Common Roots Farmers Market is opening on Saturday, April 22, at 3409 Covington Highway. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will be closed on Mondays, according to a press release.
“The community is invited to its big opening celebration – ‘A Taste of Common Roots’ – Saturday, April 29 – Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. featuring samples from its many local partners,” the press release from Common Roots says.
Common Roots was founded by Brock Nix, a Brookhaven resident and fifth generation produce operator.
“A passionate team, a sense of community and locally sourced products are the roots of a true neighborhood market,” Nix said last year when Decaturish first reported the news about the farmers market. “We look forward to getting to know our guests while creating memories and holiday traditions at Common Roots.”
The market will sell many Georgia-based products and will emphasize “hand-selected, unique produce from local farms and from all over the world, while creating an uplifting shopping experience unlike any other.”
– Andy’s Frozen Custard will open on April 26 at 3033 N. Druid Hills Road in Atlanta. It will be open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“In celebration of its newest location, Andy’s Frozen Custard will be having a Soft Opening event on Wednesday, April 26,” the press release says. “Fans that download the Andy’s App before April 26 will receive a Free Treat reward in the app on Opening Day to celebrate! A Grand Opening Ceremony will follow in May with an official ribbon cutting event and games and giveaways on the patio that evening. Save the date to join in on the Andy’s fun!”
