Takumi Cuisine opens in downtown Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Takumi Cuisine has opened in downtown Decatur and will celebrate its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, April 18. The sushi restaurant is located at 250 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The space was formerly Ren by Budi’s and Atlantic Noodles.

“Ren closed due to some private family matters,” Business Development Manager Shirley Baylis said.

Takumi Cuisine will feature sushi, rice bowls and ramen bowls as part of its menu items for lunch and dinner.

The Decatur City Commission will consider approving an alcoholic beverage license for Takumi Cuisine on Monday night. The owners were seeking an alcoholic beverage license for beer, wine, and spirituous liquor beverages for consumption on premises.

Here is Takumi Cuisine’s hours:

– Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m.

– Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m.

– Sunday from 12-2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.