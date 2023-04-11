Temporary closure planned for sections of Grist Stone Court, Conway Road and Stone Mountain Lithonia Road

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has announced three road closures planned for this month.

They are as follows:

— Grist Stone Court, between Durand Mill Drive NE and the cul-de-sac, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, to facilitate a large crane removal of a tree at 1814 Grist Stone Court NE, Atlanta 30307, a press release from the county says. Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

— S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, between Hunt Valley Drive and Summer Road, will be closed to through traffic from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, to facilitate Universal Content Productions, LLC filming at 1704 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, a press release from the county says. Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Grant Kennedy, location manager, at 678-538-8164.

— Conway Road, between Memorial Drive and Julian Street Drive, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13 to Friday, April 14, to facilitate the connection of a sewer drain at Grand Terazza, a press release from the county says. Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Trot Wooten, project manager, APC Contractors, at 404-953-1944.

