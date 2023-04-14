Toomer Elementary PTA asking neighborhood to show support

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization (KNO) met via Zoom on Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

Toomer Elementary PTA Co-President Liz Young joined the meeting to give a few updates on Toomer and ask the community for support, whether it be financially, through volunteerism or enrollment.

For some background, Toomer is a Title I and IB Primary Years Programme school, matriculating into King Middle School and Maynard Jackson High School, which are also IB schools. It’s the neighborhood public school zoned for East Lake, Kirkwood, and Edgewood.

Toomer is receiving a $20 million renovation next school year and will be housed in the Coan Building for the 2023-2024 school year, until returning the following school year.

The PTA is urging the whole community to advocate for and support the neighborhood school in whichever capacity they can, especially since East Lake elementary has been shuttered for years now.

“Toomer is where the school bus takes those who need it, and it always has open enrollment for everyone,” wrote Taylor Cross, Toomer PTA co-president and education committee chair for KNO. “It is here for the families in East Lake, Edgewood, and Kirkwood who have a choice, and for the families of East Lake, Edgewood, and Kirkwood who do not. In that way, Toomer is at the heart of equitable educational opportunities for neighborhood students.”

Here are a few ways that Young and Cross are asking for the community to show support:

— Financially: The school relies on public donations, unlike private and charter schools in the area. KNO donated this year, and funds go directly to support Toomer’s students and teachers. Click here to donate: https://toomerelem.memberhub.com/store/items/167769.

— Time: You can volunteer during and/or after school for events, clubs, etc. You can also become a mentor to students.

— Enrollment: Send your children to Toomer. Higher enrollment leads to more resources going to the school.

— Messaging: Spread the word of exciting things happening at Toomer. Consider putting a “We Support Toomer” sign in your yard or sporting some merchandise.

— Connect: Stay up-to-date with Toomer online via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about Toomer Elementary, check out the school’s website: https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/domain/1675.

Interested in learning more about how to get involved? Reach out to Taylor Cross at [email protected].

In other KNO news:

— Rep. Saira Draper attended the meeting, giving some updates on the bills filed and passed throughout this legislative session.

Draiper said 400 bills were passed and now are waiting for the governor’s signature. If Kemp doesn’t sign them into law within 40 days, they will automatically become law. She said 850 bills were filed in the House of Representatives this year and 42 of the bills proposed by Democrats were passed by the House, which includes 10 “local bills.” Out of all of these bills, one gun safety bill received a hearing this year.

Looking for more information from Draper? Reach out to her via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

— Sgt. Jeff Davis from Zone 6 joined the meeting to talk about car crime, a persistent problem in the Kirkwood and East Lake neighborhoods.

Car break-ins are up, with Memorial Drive corridor being the most common area. Davis urged residents to keep valuables out of their car(s).

It doesn’t stop at break-ins, though, with three Hyundais stolen in Kirkwood within the past month. Certain Hyundai and Kia models are high targets for theft, a message that has been iterated to Kirkwood and East Lake neighbors for months now.

Have any questions for Davis? Reach out via email at [email protected].

