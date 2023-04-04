Tucker Cruise-In to be held on April 8 on Main Street

Share

Tucker, GA — The Tucker Cruise-In, a non-profit, old-fashioned town meet and greet car show, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.on Saturday, April 8, on Main Street in Tucker.

The cruise-in features a wide variety of cars, ranging from antiques to street rods, motorcycles to imports, according to the Facebook event. The cruise-in is held on the second Saturday of every month from April to September. There is a nominal $5 registration fee to enter a car into the judging.

“Don’t worry about dinner plans, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from on Main Street,” the Facebook event states. “Or you can grab an old-fashioned grilled hotdog or hamburger and a delicious homemade dessert. Take a stroll down main street, enjoy the warm summer nights, cool sights and old-fashioned music.”

Here are some photos from a cruise-in held in 2021

