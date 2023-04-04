Type to search

Tucker Cruise-In to be held on April 8 on Main Street

Tucker

Tucker Cruise-In to be held on April 8 on Main Street

Zoe Seiler Apr 4, 2023
People fill Main Street during the Tucker Cruise-In on Saturday, May 8. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Tucker, GA — The Tucker Cruise-In, a non-profit, old-fashioned town meet and greet car show, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.on Saturday, April 8, on Main Street in Tucker.

The cruise-in features a wide variety of cars, ranging from antiques to street rods, motorcycles to imports, according to the Facebook event. The cruise-in is held on the second Saturday of every month from April to September. There is a nominal $5 registration fee to enter a car into the judging.

“Don’t worry about dinner plans, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from on Main Street,” the Facebook event states. “Or you can grab an old-fashioned grilled hotdog or hamburger and a delicious homemade dessert. Take a stroll down main street, enjoy the warm summer nights, cool sights and old-fashioned music.”

Here are some photos from a cruise-in held in 2021

Paula and Fred Martin of Conyers brought their 1950 Studebaker Starlight Coupe with a 291 DeSoto Hemi to the Tucker Cruise-In on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Richard Goodroe’s 1957 Ford Skyliner was one of the vehicles on display during the Tucker Cruise-In on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Brian Fox of Lilburn’s 1969 Pontiac GTO “The Judge” was one of the vehicles on display during the Tucker Cruise-In on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The “COVID Cruiser” was one of the vehicles on display during the Tucker Cruise-In on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Jack Gilleland of Norcross poses with his 1939 ½ ton Chevy pickup “Dirty Rat” during the Tucker Cruise-In on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Eilee Baerwalde, 12, of Decatur checks out the interior of a classic Chevy Bel Air during the Tucker Cruise-In on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Wayne Miller, on left, and Tommy Lawson attend the Tucker Cruise-In on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Annalee Burton, 5, sees her reflection in the hub cap of a hot rod during the Tucker Cruise-In on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit https://post.news/@/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.