Water Wings Swim brings back swim lessons program to Intown communities

Special promotional content provided by Water Wings Swim

Atlanta, GA — Water Wings Swim is excited to bring back our swim lessons program to the Intown communities during the spring and summer months, from April through September.

Water Wings is an outdoor swim lessons company with four locations: East Atlanta, Kirkwood, The Beacon at Grant Park, and Ormewood Park. We invite families to join our swim community and experience our swim lessons. We offer a personalized and progressive learning pathway that guides children from learning to swim to becoming skilled swimmers.

Incorporating age-appropriate teaching techniques through play, Water Wings Swim regards the research of Dr. Darcia Narvaez, where children are built to play and built through play. Our team of trained educational practitioners and seasoned swim instructors under our founder Dr. Zeke Alejandro’s leadership, who holds a doctorate in curriculum and instruction, has developed a program that is both playful and structured. In addition, our curriculum is inspired by the Montessori method, which encourages swimmers to learn at their own pace while gradually mastering essential skills.

At Water Wings Swim, we believe nurturing a child’s social and emotional development is vital to becoming a skilled swimmer. Therefore, we are committed to providing a safe and engaging small group lesson setting. With a 1:2 swimmer/instructor ratio for Learn-to-Swim classes and 1:3 for Become-a-Skilled-Swimmer courses, we ensure personalized attention and support to our young swimmers. Our teaching style is adapted to meet each swimmer’s unique needs, creating an inviting and frequently entertaining atmosphere where children have flourished since 2005.

Spots are filling up quickly – don’t wait to register for this season’s program! For more information about our outdoor swim lessons and to register, please visit our website at waterwingsswim.com.