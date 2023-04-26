Winnona Park Community Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, April 29

Share

It’s time for the Winnona Park Community Yard Sale on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 9 am and running through 1 p.m.

Click here to see a map of homes participating in the yard sale.

Participant registration closes on Wednesday, April 26, at midnight. Thanks to all who are signed up as sellers. We look forward to another successful Winnona Park Community Yard Sale. Please direct inquiries to [email protected].

The Winnona Park Neighborhood Association (WPNA) encourages and promotes a sense of community in our neighborhood. It serves as a voice for common neighborhood interests by acting as a liaison with businesses, governmental bodies, and other organizations.

In an effort to enrich the quality of life in our neighborhood, we value community engagement and encourage participation in our social & community sponsored events and issues affecting our neighborhood.

For more information, visit: https://wpnadecatur.com/