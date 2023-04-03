Workish: DeKalb County, cities hiring for police officers

Share

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at job postings and hiring news in our community. Many of our local cities and DeKalb County are hiring for police officers.

– The Atlanta Police Department is hosting a job fair on April 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the public safety headquarters, 226 Peachtree Street SW in Atlanta.

APD is hiring code enforcement officers, license and permit inspectors, administrative assistants, GCIC warrant technicians, and communications electronics technicians.

Candidates are encouraged to bring any of the following forms of identification to the event – driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, passport, and education/license credentials.

To register for the job fair, click here.

– MARTA Police is hiring police officers, dispatchers, and an emergency preparedness coordinator.

Benefits for police officers include annual pay increases and the opportunity to top out at over $69,000, up to $5,000 sign-on bonuses for experienced applicants, $5,000 annual college tuition reimbursement, and coverage of the monthly Georgia Peace Officer Annuity Fund payment.

All new officers will receive a $3,000 bonus after completing the Police Academy, field training, and a three-year employment agreement. POST-certified police officers who transfer to MARTA Police will receive a $5,000 bonus upon completion of field training and a three-year employment agreement.

For more information, click here.

– King of Pops is hiring for several positions, including pop slingers.

Pop slinger applicants must be 16 or older, have reliable transportation, be comfortable driving the pop-mobile to local events, and be able to lift at least 25 pounds. The role is part-time, and the pay is an average of $17-22 per hour total after tips.

King of Pops is also hiring for a production supervisor, bar lead, team member and warehouse/delivery driver.

For more information, click here.

– Hemlock Salon and Apothecary is hiring for a salon manager.

“We are a sustainable clean beauty salon looking for like-minded humans,” owner Erin Vee Hassan said in a post in the Oakhurst neighborhood Facebook group. “Must have customer experience, like humans, and ability to multitask.”

For more information, click here.

– The Wylde Center is hiring for the following three positions:

– Operations and Human Resources Director

– Rental coordinator

– Community event manager

– Nursery interns

For more information, click here.

– MARTA is hosting a career fair on Thursday, April 13 and 27, from 3-7 p.m. at the MARTA Headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road NE.

The facility is located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is hiring for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.

MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus and will train all permit and class C (regular) license holders for their commercial driver’s license.

The starting pay for bus operators is $17.74 per hour and for technicians is $23.91 per hour. COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment.

Here are the requirements for each job:

Bus operator requirements: – Seeking full-time and part-time operators – Must be 21 years of age or older – Must have high school diploma or equivalent – Must have current Class C (regular) license – Must pass physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening Journeyman bus technician requirements: – Must be 18 years of age or older – Must have high school diploma or equivalent – Must have current Class C (regular) license – Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the event. Free parking is also available in the nearby MARTA parking deck.

For more information, click here.

— The city of Avondale Estates is hiring for a couple of positions.

As of April 3, the city has two job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Maintenance worker

For more information, click here.

— The city of Brookhaven is hiring for several positions.

The city had 14 positions open as of April 3, including:

– Police officer

– Facility services maintenance worker

– Purchasing specialist

– Custodian

For more information, click here.

— The city of Clarkston is hiring for a few positions.

The city has five job openings as of April 3, including:

– Police officer

– City engineer

– Planning/economic development manager

– Two public workers laborer positions are open

For more information, click here.

— The city of Decatur is hiring for multiple departments.

As of April 3, the city has 21 job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Firefighter

– School crossing guard

– Assistant program supervisors

– After school counselors

– Tennis Instructor

– PT receptionist /front desk clerk – Decatur Recreation Center

For more information, click here.

— City Schools of Decatur is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of April 3, the district has 61 openings, including:

– School nurses

– Director of school nutrition

– Pre-K, upper elementary, middle school and high school teachers

– EIP and intervention teachers

– Special education teachers and paraprofessionals

– 504 coordinator/MTSS lead teacher

– Substitute teachers

– School counselors

– Bus driver

For more information, click here.

— DeKalb County is hiring for multiple positions.

As of April 3, the county had 140 openings, including:

– Police officer

– Construction project manager

– Paramedic

– Firefighter

– Staff engineer

– Public relations specialist

For more information, click here.

— The city of Dunwoody is hiring for various positions.

The city had five job openings as of April 3. They are:

– Police officer

– Assistant finance director

– Human resources generalist

– Prisoner transport officer

– Property and evidence technician

For more information, click here.

— The city of Stone Mountain is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of April 3, the city had three openings, including:

– Police officer

– Public defender

– Part-time deputy court clerk

For more information, click here.

— The city of Tucker is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of April 3, the city had five openings, including:

– City planner

– Parks & Rec. camp activity assistant

– Parks & Rec. pool assistant manager

– Parks & Rec. camp counselor

– Parks & Rec. operations manager

For more information, click here.

