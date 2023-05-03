Type to search

3 firefighters injured battling large house fire in DeKalb County

Crime and public safety DeKalb County Trending Tucker

Decaturish.com May 4, 2023
Large house fire on Oxbow Road in Tucker.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey, Atlanta News First 

TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Fire crews are working to contain a large fire at a home in Tucker Thursday morning.

DeKalb Fire Rescue Department says it was dispatched to a very significant residential fire on the 5300 block of Oxbow Road just before 6 a.m.

DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels says three firefighters were burned going into the fire. They were taken to Grady Hospital with serious injuries.

“We don’t often deal with our own getting hurt or being injured, so, this is difficult for us. We’re just fighting through it right now. We’re going to make sure those guys have the best outcome,” said Capt. Daniels.

Officials say the homeowners were outside of the home when firefighters arrived. They say the fire started in the garage and the house is a total loss.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

