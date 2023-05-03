UPDATE: Atlanta Police lifts shelter in place advisory following active shooter situation in Midtown

Share

This story has been updated.

Update #1 [2:58 p.m.]: Atlanta Police has no information indicating the suspect is still in the area of the shooting. APD has lifted the shelter in place advisory and is continuing to ask everyone to remain outs of the area of the active investigation.

Crime Stoppers has also increased their reward to up to $10,000 in this case. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Update #2 [3:25 p.m.]: As of 3 p.m., Atlanta Public Schools was dismissing students and deployed additional officers at every school. Several Atlanta Public Schools buildings went on an exterior lockdown around 1:37 p.m. Here is the full announcement on APS’ website:

“APS Families, The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is in contact with Atlanta Police Department and they have assured us that we are clear to release all APS students in all schools at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, we have dispatched officers at every school for today’s dismissal. Because of the late release, please expect transportation delays today. For students who may not be returned home (blocked street, etc.), they will be returned to school and supervised until they are picked up. “

Atlanta News First also reported that Grady Hospital’s Robert Janson said three victims are in critical condition and two are undergoing surgery.

“We are completely prepared and we have all the staff we needed,” Janson said.

Here is our previous story:

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an active shooter situation on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Street.

It happened at 1100 West Peachtree Street in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital, according to Atlanta News First.

APD said this is an active and fluid situation. The suspect is still at large and believed to be armed and dangerous. The suspect should not be approached. APD has identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson.

“We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody. Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place,” a spokesperson for APD said. “There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded. We are currently aware of five shooting victims related to this situation. Four have been transported to the hospital for treatment, and a fifth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims.”

Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.

Atlanta Police is also aware of a vehicle that was carjacked from 14th Street and Williams Street shortly after the shooting. The vehicle was thought to have been recovered, but has not been. APD is working to determine whether this incident is connected to the shooting.

Based on APD’s preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

