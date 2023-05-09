Avondale Estates City Commission to consider contract for North Woods phase two construction

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting, followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the work session, the city commission will consider approving a contract to construct phase two of the North Woods stormwater project.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 870 7622 5550. To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

The commission will consider awarding a contract to JOC Construction in the amount of $1.15 million to build phase two of the North Woods stormwater project. A contingency of $115,000 has also been requested, bringing the total cost to $1.27 million.

Phase one of the project has been completed and included building recreational trails, which connect the sidewalk on Berkeley Road to the existing path on the north side of Lake Avondale.

Construction of phase two will include adding rain gardens and a wooden walking path. Construction will likely begin later this month if the city commission approves the contract.

The city commission will also vote on accepting a grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for the project. The DNR has increased its grant to the city by $188,357. The agency also requested the city allocate an additional $75,343 as the local match, which is already budgeted in the stormwater fund.

Also on the agenda, the city commission will consider contracting with Stantec to conduct environmental work related to the U.S. 278 complete street project. The contract amount is not to exceed $59,000.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss the greenspace advisory committee ordinance, an administrative fee ordinance, and a farm winery ordinance.

