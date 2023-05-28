Avondale Estates garden clubs honor Memorial Day with commemorative wreath

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates and Avon Garden Clubs honored Memorial Day on Friday, May 26, by placing a commemorative wreath at the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker in front of city hall.

The garden clubs were joined by city officials for a brief ceremony to recognize members of the Armed Forces.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May each year. The holiday honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States military. Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. It originated after the Civil War and became a federal holiday in 1971, according to the History channel.

This year, the Avondale Estates Garden Club put together the wreath and the Avon Garden Club planted red, white, and blue flowers at the base of the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker.

Avondale Estates Garden Club President Patricia Calcagno offered a prayer during the ceremony.

“…We honor today those men and women, our sons and daughters, husbands and wives, our fathers, brothers, sisters and mothers who have laid down their life for their country,” she said. “Let us remember them today and every day.”

Calcagno told Decaturish that the garden clubs put together the wreath each year to remember fallen soldiers.

“It’s something that the garden clubs have done. We’re responsible for the Blue Star markers,” she said. “It’s our commitment to our country and to those who have died for our country.”

Avon Garden Club President Mary Lou Newcott-Oechsner said she enjoys the ceremony each year because it’s an opportunity for the garden clubs to work together.

“It’s unusual for a community of our size to have two actual garden clubs that are working side by side, and it’s fun when we can do something together,” she said.

The National Garden Clubs of America has always had an interest in honoring veterans.

“It’s been a tradition in the club for the whole national squad,” Newcott-Oechsner said. “This was just something we could do because there’s not a lot that really tells you what the story of Memorial Day is.”

The Avon Garden Club will water and take care of the flowers until they get established, and then the city will maintain the flowers at the base of the Blue Star marker.

