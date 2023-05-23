(PHOTOS) Museum School student becomes Avondale Estates police chief for a day

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Police Department welcomed a new police chief on May 22. Second-grader Rafael Toniolo was sworn in on Monday morning by Chief Harry Hess. He served as police chief for one day, and the city intends to make “chief for the day” an annual event.

As part of the oath Toniolo took when getting sworn in, he promised to listen to his parents and teachers, follow the rules, be a great citizen, and be honest, respectful, kind, and helpful to others.

Toniolo, a student at The Museum School of Avondale Estates, led a staff meeting where he instructed the Uniform Patrol Division to patrol the neighborhoods and conduct traffic enforcement.

“Welcome to the city of Avondale Estates Police Department,” Sgt. Rosa said during the staff meeting. “We’re happy to have you.”

Before Rosa and Officer Johnson could start their work for the day, Toniolo had to inspect the police cars to make sure the lights and sirens were working, and that they had the needed equipment in the cars.

He also joined Hess to do an inspection of the Town Green following an event held over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Anthony Cappuccio said about 300–400 people attended the concert at the Town Green on Saturday.

“There were no official noise complaints, meaning nobody called 911 to say ‘hey, they’re being too loud,’ but we did have some unofficial stuff go on,” Cappuccio said. “There were no injuries. There are no accidents to report. Everything went well. They started on time. They finished on time. It was a good time to be had.”

Toniolo performed a thorough inspection of the Town Green and found an empty AirPods case shortly after arriving at the park. He also made sure all the playground equipment was still sturdy and functional.

He told Decaturish that it was “amazing” to be the chief for the day and that the inspection of the Town Green was his favorite part.

Toniolo also had time to ask questions and talk to Hess and Cappuccio throughout the day to learn more about their jobs and what it’s like to be a police officer in Avondale Estates. Throughout the day, Toniolo learned about the police department’s computer software, what the officers carry on their belts, and about making arrests.

The city offered the chief for a day experience to The Museum School and Avondale Elementary School as part of the schools’ recent fundraiser auctions. Hess hopes to continue the experience on an annual basis.

“I think this is a great way to interact with the youth of the community, and it goes towards the goal of better community-oriented policing as well as just being out there,” Hess said.