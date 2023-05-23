Type to search

(PHOTOS) Museum School student becomes Avondale Estates police chief for a day

Zoe Seiler May 23, 2023
Eight-year-old Rafael Toniolo, a student at The Museum School, is sworn in at Avondale Estates City Hall as Chief for a Day by Chief Harry Hess who temporarily demoted himself and put Rafael in command of the Police Department on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Police Department welcomed a new police chief on May 22. Second-grader Rafael Toniolo was sworn in on Monday morning by Chief Harry Hess. He served as police chief for one day, and the city intends to make “chief for the day” an annual event.

As part of the oath Toniolo took when getting sworn in, he promised to listen to his parents and teachers, follow the rules, be a great citizen, and be honest, respectful, kind, and helpful to others.

Toniolo, a student at The Museum School of Avondale Estates, led a staff meeting where he instructed the Uniform Patrol Division to patrol the neighborhoods and conduct traffic enforcement.

“Welcome to the city of Avondale Estates Police Department,” Sgt. Rosa said during the staff meeting. “We’re happy to have you.”

Before Rosa and Officer Johnson could start their work for the day, Toniolo had to inspect the police cars to make sure the lights and sirens were working, and that they had the needed equipment in the cars.

He also joined Hess to do an inspection of the Town Green following an event held over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Anthony Cappuccio said about 300–400 people attended the concert at the Town Green on Saturday.

“There were no official noise complaints, meaning nobody called 911 to say ‘hey, they’re being too loud,’ but we did have some unofficial stuff go on,” Cappuccio said. “There were no injuries. There are no accidents to report. Everything went well. They started on time. They finished on time. It was a good time to be had.”

Toniolo performed a thorough inspection of the Town Green and found an empty AirPods case shortly after arriving at the park. He also made sure all the playground equipment was still sturdy and functional.

He told Decaturish that it was “amazing” to be the chief for the day and that the inspection of the Town Green was his favorite part.

Toniolo also had time to ask questions and talk to Hess and Cappuccio throughout the day to learn more about their jobs and what it’s like to be a police officer in Avondale Estates. Throughout the day, Toniolo learned about the police department’s computer software, what the officers carry on their belts, and about making arrests.

The city offered the chief for a day experience to The Museum School and Avondale Elementary School as part of the schools’ recent fundraiser auctions. Hess hopes to continue the experience on an annual basis.

“I think this is a great way to interact with the youth of the community, and it goes towards the goal of better community-oriented policing as well as just being out there,” Hess said.

Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo salutes before heading out to patrol the Town Green on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo talks with officers before they hit the streets on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

One of Rafael Toniolo’s duties as Chief for a Day of the Avondale Estates Police Department was vehicle inspection. Here he checks emergency equipment with Sgt. Rosa on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Like all new members coming on the job, Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo gets fingerprinted by Investigator Beatty on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Eight-year-old Rafael Toniolo, a student at The Museum School, poses with Avondale Estates Police Officers and his parents after being sworn in as Chief for a Day on May 22, 2023. From left to right are Deputy Chief Anthony Cappuccio, Chief Harry Hess, Rafael’s father Matteo Toniolo, Rafael, Rafael’s mother Neelu Daswani, Sgt. Rosa and Officer Johnson. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo and temporarily demoted Chief Hess head out to patrol the Town Green on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo and temporarily demoted Chief Hess make sure doors are secure at the Town Green stage on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo does a siren check with Sgt. Rosa to make sure it’s operating properly on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo does a vehicle walk around to make sure all the emergency lights are working properly on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo (center) and his staff end their morning meeting with a team hand stack on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo and temporarily demoted Chief Hess patrol the perimeter of the Town Green on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Part of Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo’s duties while patrolling the Town Green was to make sure the playground equipment was in good working order. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo sits at his desk in the Chief’s office on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Deputy Chief Anthony Cappuccio discusses some of the department’s computer technology with Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo scans the neighborhood as he heads out to patrol the Town Green with temporarily demoted Chief Hess on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo and temporarily demoted Chief Hess pose by a patrol car before heading on to next assignment on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Avondale Estates Police Department Chief for a Day Rafael Toniolo and temporarily demoted Chief Hess shake hands after completing a patrol of the Town Green on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Rafael Toniolo sits at the head of the conference table while participating in a staff meeting, his first official duty as Chief for a Day of the Avondale Estates Police Department on Monday, May 22, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

