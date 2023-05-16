Brandon P. Fleming is keynote speaker for this year’s Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference

Share

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 — Presented by the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art, the Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference: Energize Through Arts Integration will take place in-person, June 1-2, 2023. This marks the 10th year of the collaborative professional learning event for educators and related professionals at the Woodruff Arts Center.

The conference, sponsored by The Zeist Foundation, Inc., is designed to serve educators of all grade levels (pre-kindergarten through grade 12) and all content areas. Over the last 9 years more than 2,300 educators and related professionals have attended the conference learning from 436 expert facilitators. Like past years, the 2023 conference programming will blend theory and praxis and explore arts integration as an impactful approach to teaching that elevates teacher practice and is proven to support student academic achievement and social-emotional learning.

Renowned speaker, nationally acclaimed educator, and author of Miseducated: A Memoir, Brandon P. Fleming, will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. Fleming is the Founder & CEO of The Veritas School of Social Sciences, formerly known as the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project. Over the past five years, he has raised over a million dollars to enroll over 150 students of color into Harvard’s international summer debate residency on full scholarship. Fleming’s story and achievements have enabled him to use his voice to inspire and impact millions around the world.

“The sessions at the Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference offer high-quality professional learning for arts integration training and exposure to the art forms themselves,” said DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts Principal Bianca Hamilton. “Thank you, Woodruff Arts Center for artistically contributing to our classrooms and providing an opportunity for educators to learn and grow together in the arts. We are honored to have attended and presented at the conference multiple times as a school! We can honestly share that attending is truly an authentic experience in the arts.”

PROFESSIONAL LEARNING HOURS:

Over the course of two days, the Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference: Energize Through Arts Integration will offer up to 11 hours of in-person professional learning, total. Following the event, the Woodruff Arts Center will provide participants a certificate to document the total number of professional learning hours completed.

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE:

The conference will meet in-person June 1-2, 2023. All times EST.

DAILY:

— 8:15-9:15 a.m. – Wellness Session

— 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Welcome and Keynote

— 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Concurrent Workshops

— 12:30-1:15 p.m. – Lunch

— 1:30-3:00 p.m. – Concurrent Workshops

— 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Social Gathering (Thursday, June 1, only)

REGISTRATION

A conference pass ($100 per person) includes access to all in-person events.

District and school representatives are encouraged to support group attendance. Groups of 5+ receive a 10% discount, and groups of 10+ receive a 15% discount.

Please contact [email protected] if you are interested in coordinating large group attendance on behalf of your organization.

Learn more and register here –

https://www.woodruffcenter.org/educator-conference/

LISTING SYNOPSIS

The Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference: Energize Through Arts Integration

June 1-2, 2023

Designed to serve educators of all grade levels (Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12) and all content areas, event will explore Allyship, Arts Integration, Performing Arts Instruction (Dance/Movement, Dramatic Writing, Music, Theater), STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), and Visual Art. To learn more and to register, visit https://www.woodruffcenter.org/educator-conference/

# # #

About The Woodruff Arts Center

Woodruff Arts Center is a visual and performing arts center located in Atlanta, Georgia. The Arts Center is home to the Alliance Theatre, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and the High Museum of Art. At the Woodruff Arts Center, we believe art can transform lives and impact a community in a powerful way. We pass the power of art on to the next generation through access and education while connecting thousands of people – each one of them empowered to make this city stronger. This is the core of what we do as the center of the arts in Atlanta.

About the Alliance Theatre

Now in its 51st season, the Alliance Theatre is the leading producing theater in the Southeast, reaching more than 165,000 patrons annually. The Alliance is a recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award® for sustained excellence in programming, education, and community engagement. In January 2019, the Alliance opened its new, state-of-the-art performance space, The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre. Known for its high artistic standards and national role in creating significant theatrical works, the Alliance has premiered more than 116 productions including nine that have transferred to Broadway. The Alliance education department reaches 90,000 students annually through performances, classes, camps, and in-school initiatives designed to support teachers and enhance student learning. The Alliance Theatre values community, curiosity, collaboration, and excellence, and is dedicated to representing Atlanta’s diverse community with the stories we tell, the artists, staff, and leadership we employ, and audiences we serve. www.alliancetheatre.org

OUR MISSION

Expanding hearts and minds on stage and off.

OUR VISION

Making Atlanta more connected, curious, and compassionate through theatre and arts education.

About the High Museum of Art

Located in the heart of Atlanta, the High Museum of Art connects with audiences from across the Southeast and around the world through its distinguished collection, dynamic schedule of special exhibitions and engaging community-focused programs. Housed within facilities designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Richard Meier and Renzo Piano, the High features a collection of more than 18,000 works of art, including an extensive anthology of 19th- and 20th-century American fine and decorative arts; major holdings of photography and folk and self-taught work, especially that of artists from the American South; burgeoning collections of modern and contemporary art, including paintings, sculpture, new media and design; a growing collection of African art, with work dating from prehistory through the present; and significant holdings of European paintings and works on paper. The High is dedicated to reflecting the diversity of its communities and offering a variety of exhibitions and educational programs that engage visitors with the world of art, the lives of artists and the creative process. For more information about the High, visit www.high.org.

About the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is in its 78th season with Nathalie Stutzmann as only the fifth Music Director in the history of the Orchestra, and the only woman to ever hold the position. Maestro Stutzmann will continue the ASO’s mission of bringing new and exciting composers and guest artists to Atlanta.

The ASO is one of the leading orchestras in the United States, performing more than 150 concerts each year from the Delta Classical, Movies in Concert, Family Concert, and Coca-Cola Holiday series, as well as the Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE concerts and many community and education concerts.

In addition, the ASO performs with the 200+ voice, all-volunteer ASO Chorus, originally founded in 1970 by Robert Shaw, and currently under the Direction of Norman Mackenzie. The chorus was featured on nine of the ASO’s Grammy-award winning recordings.