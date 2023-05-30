Burglary, vandalism forces temporary closure of ‘Jurassic World’ exhibit at Pullman Yards

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Jurassic World Exhibit at Pullman Yards has temporarily shut down due to a burglary, Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First reported.

According to Atlanta Police, the burglary occurred on May 29.

“On Monday, May 29 2023, Atlanta police responded to 225 Rogers St NE (Jurassic World Exhibition) regarding a burglary call. Upon arrival, officers met and spoke to the general manager who reported four individuals entered the location overnight and damaged multiple parts of the exhibit causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages,” a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department says. “Surveillance footage from the location showed the suspects on the property on 5/28/23 around 9:30 p.m.

“A security guard who arrived on scene on May 29, 2023, around 6:30 a.m., observed a trespasser on the property who was later identified as one of the four suspects who damaged the exhibit.”

Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect accused of taking part in the burglary.

Account Manager Rachel Prude released the following statement to Atlanta News First:

On May 29, 2023, the Atlanta, Pullman Yards, location of Jurassic World: The Exhibition was vandalized. We will need to close temporarily while our staff addresses the damage. We understand how frustrating this is and are committed to ensuring that all affected reservation holders can rebook their sessions. To aid in this process, we have sent an email with detailed instructions to existing reservation holders. We are excited to host everyone once the exhibition has reopened.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.