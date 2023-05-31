City of Decatur holding millage rate public hearings in June

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur will hold public hearings on the millage rate on June 13 and June 20. The Decatur City Commission tentatively adopted a millage rate of 13.17 mills for fiscal year 2023-2024 during its May 15 meeting. The millage rate remains the same as the current fiscal year.

The city commission will hold public hearings on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20, at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. The final millage rate will be set during the commission’s meeting on June 20.

All meetings will be in-person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtual options are available.

To view the livestream on the city’s website, click here. Here is the information for the Zoom links: June 13 at 6:00 p.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/98625048762 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 986 2504 8762) June 20 at 11:30 a.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/91271847566 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 912 7184 7566) June 20 at 7:30 p.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/94475277689 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 944 7527 7689) Public comments can be made in person or through Zoom.

The millage rate breaks down into four rates for the general fund, capital improvement fund, the downtown development authority, and debt service fund. Here are the proposed millage rates for each fund:

– General fund operating millage: 8.32

– Capital improvement fund millage: 2.27

– Decatur Development Authority: 0.38

– Debt service fund millage: 2.2

“The millage rates that are being recommended are the rates that we believe are needed to fund the [fiscal year] 2023-2024 proposed budget,” City Manager Andrea Arnold said at the May 15 city commission meeting. “As a reminder that these rates, as well as the budget, do assume a 5% increase in the digest.”

