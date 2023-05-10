City of Decatur hosting hiring event on May 17

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. Four city departments will offer on-the-spot interviews.

The city’s police, fire, public works and parks and recreation departments have positions available, according to a press release.

Open positions include:

– Police Evidence Custodian

– Equipment Operators – Sanitation

– Police Officer

– E911 Communications Manager

– Tennis Instructor – Summer Camp

– Part-time Program Leader, Sports Camp Assistant

– Site Director – Children & Youth Services

– Part-time and Full-time Certified Firefighters

– Assistant Program Supervisor – Athletics

Jobseekers are encouraged to register for the event and are asked to bring two forms of identification and relevant credentials. On-the-spot interviews and background checks will be conducted.

“The city of Decatur offers a comprehensive total rewards package, including health, dental, and vision insurance, flexible spending accounts, retirement programs, tuition assistance, an employee assistance program, and more,” the press release states.

To register and submit an online application, click here.

