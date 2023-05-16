Decatur Police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police have released the sketch of a man accused of committing a sexual assault on May 12.

A woman went to the Decatur Police Department at 9 a.m. to report a sexual assault.

“At approximately 7 a.m. (May 12), a female was outside of her residence in the 300 block of West College Ave when she was approached by a male brandishing a firearm,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The victim was ordered inside her residence at gunpoint and sexually assaulted by the suspect. The suspect then had the victim drive him to a location within DeKalb County.”

Police describe the suspect as a slender Black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall in his early to mid-20s. He is described as having a medium complexion, and he was wearing a gray t-shirt and gray pants.

Here is a sketch of the suspect, provided by Decatur Police:

“If you have any information on this case, please contact Detective Sergeant Hensel at 678-553-6687 or [email protected],” Bender said. “Additionally, you can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.