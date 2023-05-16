Type to search

Decatur Police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint

Crime and public safety Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt May 16, 2023
Decatur Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police have released the sketch of a man accused of committing a sexual assault on May 12.

A woman went to the Decatur Police Department at 9 a.m. to report a sexual assault.

“At approximately 7 a.m. (May 12), a female was outside of her residence in the 300 block of West College Ave when she was approached by a male brandishing a firearm,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The victim was ordered inside her residence at gunpoint and sexually assaulted by the suspect. The suspect then had the victim drive him to a location within DeKalb County.”

Police describe the suspect as a slender Black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall in his early to mid-20s. He is described as having a medium complexion, and he was wearing a gray t-shirt and gray pants.

Here is a sketch of the suspect, provided by Decatur Police:

Photo provided by Decatur Police

“If you have any information on this case, please contact Detective Sergeant Hensel at 678-553-6687 or [email protected],” Bender said. “Additionally, you can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

