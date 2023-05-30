City Schools of Decatur announces new principals at Decatur High, Clairemont Elementary

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur on May 30 announced the new principals of Decatur High and Clairemont Elementary schools.

Duane Sprull has been selected to be the principal of DHS for the 2023-2024 school year. Sprull currently serves the Career and Technical Education, and Decatur Career Academy Director for CSD. He was also the interim principal at DHS during part of the 2022-2023 school year.

Sprull has worked for CSD since 2007, previously coaching baseball at Beacon Hill Middle School. He has also coached youth baseball and basketball teams for Decatur Active Living. Before joining CSD, Sprull held teaching and educational leadership roles in the DeKalb County School District and in North Carolina.

“Mr. Sprull is committed to the City Schools of Decatur and ensuring all students at Decatur High School have college and career opportunities upon graduation,” the announcement from CSD states. “He respects the traditions of Decatur and will aim to increase school spirit and the visibility of DHS in the community. Mr. Sprull resides with his wife and younger children, who attend Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School, and have adult children living their dreams around the country. Away from work, Mr. Sprull loves to umpire baseball and softball and participates in community service frequently with the Sigma Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.”

Tatrabian Lockwood will serve as the principal of Clairemont Elementary School for the next school year. She is currently the assistant principal at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School. Lockwood formerly worked as a special education lead for the FAVE cluster of schools for five years. Before that, she was a special education teacher for eight years.

“She brings a deep knowledge of instruction and keeps student achievement and well-being at the center of the work,” the announcement from CSD says. “She is committed to meaningful learning experiences for all students and building a sense of community with students, staff, and families. She is familiar with the traditions and successful practices in Clairemont Elementary and is committed to honoring the culture and traditions of Clairemont.”

Lockwood lives in Stone Mountain with her husband, two children and their dog.

“During her free time, she enjoys hiking around Stone Mountain, reading literary nonfiction, and cheering for her beloved Georgia Bulldogs,” the announcement states. “She loves to try out new restaurants and also likes to travel and spend part of her summers with her family at the beach.”