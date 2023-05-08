City Schools of Decatur hires new Fifth Avenue Elementary principal

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur has hired Lynn Hanson to serve as the principal of Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School. Hanson is currently the interim principal at F.AVE.

“She was selected from a talented candidate pool in a competitive process that included input and participation from staff and parents,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman said in an email announcement.

Hanson served as the assistant principal for five years. Before that, she was an international baccalaureate coordinator and instructional coach for two years. She taught in CSD for 16 years, teaching fourth and fifth-grade and gifted-identified students. Before coming to Decatur, Hanson taught French in Fulton County for six years.

“She is committed to ensuring that all students learn to their maximum potential and to fostering innovation through collaboration with teachers, staff, students, and families,” Fehrman said. “She is familiar with the traditions and successful practices at F.AVE and looks forward to continuing that work while also growing the F.AVE community and bringing in new traditions and student experiences.”

