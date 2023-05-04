Clarkston unveils crosswalk mural at Market and Vaughan streets

Share

Clarkston, GA — The city of Clarkston marked Georgia Cities Week by unveiling a crosswalk mural at Market and Vaughan streets in the city’s downtown.

“The crosswalk project was a collaborative effort led by the city, community leaders, and the Georgia State University Perimeter Art Program involving the community during the entire process,” a press release from the city says. “The community feedback on what they would like to see played a significant part in the design process. GSU Perimeter art students provided the design as well as the implementation of the painting, along with members of the community.”

The city hosted an unveiling event on April 27.

Clarkston Economic Development Coordinator Dineta O’Hara served as the Project Manager.

O’Hara said, “This project was about community engaging and being a part of this project from the beginning to the end. This effort is in the hope of improving pedestrian and bicycle safety and while creating a more vibrant, inclusive, and welcoming sense of place for all who call Clarkston home.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.