Decatur Education Foundation names new executive director

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Education Foundation board has announced that Ricky Hyde will serve as its new executive director. Hyde will begin his position in June.

“As an educator and nonprofit leader in Atlanta, I’ve worked to bring together diverse perspectives and voices to make education more engaging, accessible, and equitable for all students,” Hyde said in a press release. “It’s an honor to join the Decatur Education Foundation as executive director. I look forward to continuing DEF’s legacy of collaboration, innovation, and inclusion.”

In January, current Executive Director Gail Rothman announced she would be stepping down effective June 30. Rothman was hired in 2009 as the first foundation-supported executive director.

“Over 20 years ago, our community made a commitment to bring resources together to ensure that every Decatur child had what they needed to grow and learn. This simple, yet profound, idea gave rise to the Decatur Education Foundation, which has impacted generations of Decatur youth,” Rothman previously said in a statement. “For 14 years now, I have experienced first-hand the power of a community to come together to create opportunities for ALL of our kids.”

Hyde has a background in program development and management and experience in incorporating diversity and inclusion standards. His background and experience will help DEF further its mission of helping every student in Decatur thrive and learn.

“The DEF board and staff are excited to welcome Ricky and his wealth of experience to DEF,” said Maria Pinkelton, DEF Board

Chair. “His proven commitment to centering youth voice and youth experience, leading work in the fields of innovation and equity, and his long history in the nonprofit and education spaces are qualities that set him apart.”

Most recently, Hyde has served as director of iProject in the upper school at Mount Vernon School. He has a wide range of managerial and grassroots experience in the nonprofit and education industries.