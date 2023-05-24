Decatur Police: Juvenile found with stolen gun near Ebster Pool

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police detained a juvenile carrying a stolen gun on May 23.

A reader contacted Decaturish about the incident. His wife saw the juvenile on a playground near Ebster Pool on West Trinity Place.

“My wife and kids just had a pretty disturbing experience at the playground by Ebster Pool tonight,” the reader said. “While my older son and his friend were at swim practice, my wife and a friend of ours were pushing our younger kids on the swing set. During this time, two teenagers, about 16 years old, came into the playground. My wife noticed that one of them had something in his waistband that looked like a gun. When this teenager started to swing on the monkey bars, she clearly saw a semi-automatic pistol. My wife and her friend quickly gathered the younger kids, went inside the pool area, collected our older kids, and left. During the process of collecting our kids, my wife notified the swim coaches and one of them called the police.”

Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender provided additional details about the incident.

“On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm, Decatur Police received a call in reference to a person armed with a gun in the area around Ebster Pool,” Bender said. “Officers located two juvenile males on the playground area of Ebster Park. One of the juveniles was found to be in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. The juvenile in possession of the firearm was detained and released to the care of the DeKalb County Juvenile Court. The second juvenile involved was released to a guardian.”

