Decatur Police lieutenant appointed to state emergency communications authority board

Atlanta, GA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the appointment and reappointment of 58 people to various state boards, authorities, and commissions.

One of those appointments includes selecting Decatur Police Lieutenant Barry Woodward to serve on the board of directors of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority, according to a press release.

Woodward currently serves as a lieutenant over the 911 Center and Tech Operations of the Decatur Police Department. He began his public safety career with the State Civil Defense Office, now the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, as a communications officer.

Throughout his career, Woodward has worked for the DeKalb County Police Department, as well as the Stone Mountain Park Police and Fire Department. He is a certified police officer, firefighter, EMT, communications officer, and emergency manager. He also serves on the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council as the communications specialist on the advisory board.

Billy Grogan, Billy Hancock, Alex Lee, Steve Nichols, and Ted Wynn were reappointed to the board. Vernica Crockett, Douglas Jamieson, Scott Wood, Rhonda Chatham, Rich Johnson were also appointed to the board.

The Georgia Emergency Communications Authority (GECA) was created in 2018. It is governed by a 15-member board of directors appointed by the governor. The board members are state, local, and private sector leaders dedicated to improving 911 and emergency communications in Georgia, according to the Georgia Emergency Management website.

“The mission of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority is to facilitate the effective and efficient operation of 911 and emergency communications across the state, with the vision to be the No. 1 state in the nation for innovation in training, technology, and standards for 911 and emergency communications,” the website states.

In other news, the Biden-Harris campaign has announced the establishment of its national advisory board, which is made up of 50 prominent people in the Democratic Party who will help deliver President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris’ message and engage voters.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will serve as chairperson of the advisory board, according to a press release. Board members will assist with fundraising efforts and events, leverage their networks and platforms to amplify the campaign’s message to voters, and engage directly with voters through grassroots efforts and events in key battleground states.

Some of the board members include Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and United States Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher,” Biden said. “Our freedom and democracy are on the line. I’m grateful to this group of diverse and dynamic leaders who will help us win the battle for the soul of America and finish the job for the American people.”

Here is the full list of the advisory board members:

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, (D-CA) U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, (D-OH) U.S. Congressman Ami Bera, (D-CA) U.S. Senator Cory Booker, (D-NJ) U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle, (D-PA) U.S. Congresswoman Shontel Brown, (D-OH) U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, (D-IL) Governor John Carney, (D-DE) U.S. Senator Tom Carper, (D-DE) Governor Roy Cooper, (D-NC) U.S. Congresswoman Diana DeGette, (D-CO) Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens, (D-GA) Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan, (D-MI) U.S. Congressman Maxwell Frost, (D-FL) Mayor of Phoenix Kate Gallego, (D-AZ) U.S. Congressman Robert Garcia, (D-CA) U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, (D-TX) Governor Maura Healey, (D-MA) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, (D-TX) Governor Kathy Hochul, (D-NY) U.S. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlihan, (D-PA) U.S. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, (D-CA) State Senator Shevrin Jones, (D-FL) State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, (D-PA) U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, (D-CA) U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, (D-MN) Governor Ned Lamont, (D-CT) Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, (D-NM) Mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles, (D-NC) U.S. Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, (D-VA) U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng, (D-NY) Governor Wes Moore, (D-MD) Governor Phil Murphy, (D-NJ) U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, (D-CT) U.S. Senator Patty Murray, (D-WA) U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse, (D-CO) Governor Gavin Newsom, (D-CA) U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, (D-CA) Governor JB Pritzker, (D-IL) Mayor of Cincinnati Aftab Pureval (D-OH) Mayor of Madison Satya Rhodes-Conway, (D-WI) Mayor of Tucson Regina Romero, (D-AZ) Governor Josh Shapiro, (D-PA) Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, (D-CA) Mayor of Richmond Levar Stoney, (D-VA) U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, (D-NV) U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, (D-IL) U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, (D-GA) U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, (D-MA)

