Decatur School Board Member Tasha White announces she won’t seek reelection

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur School Board Member Tasha White announced on May 9 that she is not running for reelection this year.

White represents District 2, Post B and was first elected to the board in 2015. She also served as board chair in 2021 and as vice chair in 2019-2020.

White and School Board Chair James Herndon are up for reelection this fall. Herndon has not announced whether he plans to seek reelection.

“After long, long hard thinking and prayers and thoughts and back and forth, I have decided I will not run again for a third term,” White said. “I have fulfilled two full terms, eight years, that I’ve absolutely loved. I think next to being a mother, it’s been one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made, and I have no regrets.”

“Many of you know, some may not know, that I lost my mother this past January,” she added. “For anyone that’s ever lost a parent, you know it changes things. It changes how you approach decisions thereafter. I know that there are certain things that I am supposed to do now that I’m excited about. I think my time here on the board has come to an end.”

She encouraged anyone who is interested in running for the school board or learning more to reach out to her.

“I have a heart to serve. I have a desire to serve my community and after multiple discussions with current and past school board members, I am confident this is the best avenue for me,” White said in her candidate Q&A in 2015. “I have 3 children, one who attends Decatur High School, one who attends the 4/5 Academy and one who will attend Winnona Park Elementary in 2 years. I am vested in the school system and in this city.”