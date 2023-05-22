Decatur School Board to discuss mission, vision, portrait of a CSD scholar

As CSD developed its strategic plan, Superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman included reviewing the school system’s mission and vision statements and creating a portrait of a scholar, according to the executive summary attached to the agenda. Fehrman contracted with Leader Bubble, LLC., to lead the process.

“Members of the Leader Bubble team engaged with members of the CSD community over the course of three months to facilitate the development process,” the executive summary states. “The approach utilized by the team was grounded in three core practices, including a deep partnership with CSD Leadership and Community members, centering of community voices and perspectives, and an approach grounded by research and best practices. Following is an overview of the methodology used to support the work and a summary of the final products developed through this engagement.”

The current vision statement is, “We will build the foundation for all children to be their best, achieve their dreams, and make the world a better place.”

The proposed updated vision statement is, “We strive to cultivate an educational foundation that empowers students to realize their full potential, thrive as productive global citizens, ignite positive change, and create a more just and equitable world.”

Here is the current CSD mission statement: “Our mission is to work with and inspire students to grow and develop their ability to learn, think, and inquire through meaningful, motivating, and rewarding learning experiences supported by highly qualified, caring adults in a safe, supportive, and inviting environment.”

The recommended updated mission statement is, “In partnership with our community, our mission is to inspire and enable student growth through meaningful and engaging learning experiences supported by highly qualified and caring educators in a safe and inviting environment.”

A portrait of a graduate lays out the skills a school district believes its students should exemplify by graduation, according to the executive summary. The portrait of a CSD scholar includes characteristics and skills including being a creative critical thinker, a collaborator, a global citizen, resilient, an equity advocate and a leader.

CSD will also hold a retirement celebration from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wilson Center.