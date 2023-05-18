DeKalb Commissioner Steve Bradshaw announces run for DeKalb County CEO

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw intends to run for DeKalb County CEO in 2024.

Current DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond is term-limited.

Bradshaw, a US Army Veteran who defeated incumbent commissioner Sharon-Barnes Sutton in 2016, currently works as a business development executive and an adjunct professor.

He is one of several commissioners rumored to be interested in the job but is the first to officially declare their interest.

Here is Bradshaw’s full campaign announcement:

(Decatur, Ga)- DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, who defeated incumbent Sharon Barnes-Sutton in 2016 as part of a wave of reform candidates voters swept into office, is now running to succeed term limited County CEO Michael Thurmond. Bradshaw, a former officer in the US Army, first ran for office in 2012. In 2016, running on a platform of ethics, support for senior citizens and a better county, Bradshaw won his election with nearly 90% of the vote. He was unopposed in 2020. Over his tenure on the Commission Bradshaw was twice elected to serve as Presiding Officer, the second position in DeKalb County. “I ran because I believed District 4 deserved better. Alongside CEO Thurmond, I have worked to deliver better for our seniors, veterans, our emerging leaders, cities, and everyone who calls DeKalb home. This election is about leadership that moves DeKalb forward. This is about building a county wide team that is working together on the issues that make current residents proud to call DeKalb home and the place where future residents and businesses want to be,” said Bradshaw. Steve Bradshaw and his wife Diane made the choice to move to DeKalb County 30 years ago upon completion of his 7 years on active duty as a United States Army Officer. His service included deployment to the Middle East during the First Persian Gulf War. Since residing in DeKalb County Bradshaw has worked as a business development executive and an adjunct college professor. He has also served his community by serving on various non-profit and community boards. In over 6 years of service as a DeKalb County Commissioner he has brought his considerable experience to bear and has transformed District 4 by steadily delivering for his constituents. And he has demonstrated what discharging the duties of his office with integrity looks like. Now he would like the opportunity to do that for all of DeKalb County. For more information about Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, please visit his website at: www.believeinsteve24.com

