DeKalb County announces Memorial Day sanitation schedule

DeKalb County, GA — In observance of Memorial Day on May 29, garbage, recycling and yard trimmings collection for DeKalb County residents will run one day late. There will be no sanitation service on Monday, May 29, according to a press release.

Here is the county’s sanitation schedule:

– Tuesday, May 30 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, May 29, will be serviced on Tuesday, May 30.

– Wednesday, May 31 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, May 30, will be serviced on Wednesday, May 31.

– Thursday, June 1 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, May 31, will be serviced on Thursday, June 1.

– Friday, June 2 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, June 1, will be serviced on Friday, June 2.

The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on May 29. The. Customer Care call center, Central Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on May 29 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 30 during its normal operating hours.

For more information on sanitation services, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], or visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.