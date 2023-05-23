DeKalb County announces Memorial Day sanitation schedule

DeKalb County announces Memorial Day sanitation scheduleThe DeKalb County Sanitation Department. Photo by Dan Whisenhunt
DeKalb County, GA — In observance of Memorial Day on May 29, garbage, recycling and yard trimmings collection for DeKalb County residents will run one day late. There will be no sanitation service on Monday, May 29, according to a press release.
Here is the county’s sanitation schedule:
– Tuesday, May 30 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, May 29, will be serviced on Tuesday, May 30.
– Wednesday, May 31 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, May 30, will be serviced on Wednesday, May 31.
– Thursday, June 1 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, May 31, will be serviced on Thursday, June 1.
– Friday, June 2 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, June 1, will be serviced on Friday, June 2.
The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on May 29. The. Customer Care call center, Central Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on May 29 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 30 during its normal operating hours.
For more information on sanitation services, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], or visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.
Sanitation service in Decatur will also be altered on Memorial Day. Regular service for Monday, May 29, will be on Tuesday, May 30. Regular service for Tuesday will be on Wednesday, May 31
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.