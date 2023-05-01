DeKalb County delegation announces deadline for county Ethics Board nominations

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Legislative Delegation chairs have announced an application deadline of May 7 for anyone who wants to be considered for appointment to the DeKalb County ethics board.

The delegation chairs are state Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain, and state Rep. Karla Drenner, D-Avondale Estates.

“The Senate and House Dekalb Legislative Delegations have received a number of qualified nominations to the Dekalb County Ethics Board over six weeks,” Sen. Jackson and Rep. Drenner said in a press release. “We opened up this process weeks ago after reading press coverage following the resignation of several past board members. Our role here as representatives of the appointing authorities is only to fill the vacancies on the board, and setting a deadline to close the application window means we can begin to interview candidates. We hope that in filling these vacancies quickly, the fully appointed Board can return to its focus on educating the public on the conduct expected from our government and ensuring government compliance with the Code of Ethics. We want to thank all who have applied and we look forward to starting the interview process.”

Anyone interested in applying can fill out an application by clicking here. Five vacancies need to be filled.

“he Senate has three appointments and the House has two appointments,” the press release says. “Finalist interviews will be conducted the week of May 22 – 26. The announcement of appointees will take place Friday, June 9th, with the goal being that all of the new members are seated by the June 15 board meeting. Questions about the appointment process can be directed to: [email protected]”

Here’s more information about the ethics board and what it does:

Responsibilities and Standards for DeKalb Ethics Board members

Ethical conduct is essential to good government. The Board of Ethics serves as a resource for DeKalb employees, elected leaders, and citizens to understand the conduct expected of their government, both through education and by ensuring compliance with the Code of Ethics.

Board member duties include:

— Overseeing and participating in annual planning activities

— Reviewing ethics training and educational programs

— Preparing for ethics meetings and publicly participating in the discussion and decision-making that occur in these meetings.

— Holding hearings and making such inquiries as the Board deems necessary to carry out its functions and powers properly

The ethical standards and duties the Board and its staff are responsible for are also outlined in the statute, and they include:

— Providing advisory opinions to all DeKalb officials and employees who seek advice on ethical issues

— Receiving and hearing complaints regarding ethical violations of employees and officials in DeKalb

— Investigating matters brought by third parties or the Ethics Office regarding potential violations of the Ethics code

— Establishing rules regarding its matters within its jurisdiction and providing forms for disclosure

