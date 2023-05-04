DeKalb County giving away fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters in honor of Mother’s Day

Share

DeKalb County, GA — In honor of Mother’s Day, DeKalb County is planning a food distribution on May 6.

The county will partner with local faith leaders to give out 5,000 boxes of food that include 100% Georgia-grown fruits, vegetables, eggs and chicken hindquarters.

“We are honoring all mothers and mother-figures as they are the backbone of this world,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release. “There is nothing like a mother’s love and we celebrate that today and always.”

The county will also be giving out cookies, fruit juice boxes, cereal and jellybeans. Distribution begins May 6 at 9 a.m. The distribution will be held at the following locations:

— Newbirth Missionary Baptist Church,6400 Woodrow Rd. Stonecrest, GA 30038

— Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

— Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

— Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

— Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

— The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

— Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

“The county is utilizing federal American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the produce and chicken,” a press release from the county says. “Since May 2020, DeKalb County has distributed 114,700 boxes of food.”

