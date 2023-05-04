Type to search

DeKalb County giving away fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters in honor of Mother’s Day

Dan Whisenhunt May 4, 2023
DeKalb County Police recruit Jumi Lee prepares to load a COVID-19 Care Basket into a vehicle during the food and vaccine distribution event at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, June 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — In honor of Mother’s Day, DeKalb County is planning a food distribution on May 6.

The county will partner with local faith leaders to give out 5,000 boxes of food that include 100% Georgia-grown fruits, vegetables, eggs and chicken hindquarters.

“We are honoring all mothers and mother-figures as they are the backbone of this world,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release. “There is nothing like a mother’s love and we celebrate that today and always.”

The county will also be giving out cookies, fruit juice boxes, cereal and jellybeans. Distribution begins May 6 at 9 a.m. The distribution will be held at the following locations:

— Newbirth Missionary Baptist Church,6400 Woodrow Rd. Stonecrest, GA 30038

— Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, GA 30034

— Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

— Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

— Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

— The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

— Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

“The county is utilizing federal American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the produce and chicken,” a press release from the county says. “Since May 2020, DeKalb County has distributed 114,700 boxes of food.”

