DeKalb County hosting Briarlake sewer project community meeting on May 18

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Construction of the Briarlake sewer improvement project is scheduled to begin on May 29. The county is hosting a community meeting to talk about the project at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, via Zoom.

To join the Zoom meeting, click here.

Briarlake Road will be closed between Briarcliff Road and Briarlake Trace Northeast for about four months while crews work to upgrade the sewer line and several manhole structures, according to a press release. The work will require a full road closure between Briarcliff Road and Briarlake Trace Northeast. The manhole located on Briarcliff Road near the intersection with Briarlake Road will require a one-lane closure between Circlewood Road and Echo Drive.

Construction hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. Residents and drivers in the area can expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during the work hours.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.