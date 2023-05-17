DeKalb School Board approves contract for new superintendent, salary will be $325k

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb School Board, at a called meeting on May 17, approved a contract for new Superintendent Devon Horton, who will start on July 1.

Horton’s salary will be $325,000 and the contract is for two years with an option to renew for one year.

The board vote was 6-1, with Board Member Dr. Joyce Morley voting no, as she did at an April meeting where the board voted to hire Horton.

Horton is leaving his current job as superintendent of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Evanston, Ill. to take the job with DeKalb County Schools. Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley will remain on the job until June 30. Tinsley got the job when the school board abruptly fired Cheryl Watson-Harris last spring.

Dr. Horton will inherit a polarized district with declining enrollment and unimpressive test scores. The board is also being watched closely by Cognia, a nonprofit accreditation organization, because of the board’s tendency to pursue individual interests instead of working for the district as a whole. The district churns through superintendents. Since 2013, there have been six superintendents, with two of them being interim and two being terminated by the board, Cognia noted.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Correction: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect date. This information has been corrected.