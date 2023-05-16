DeKalb School Board will meet Wednesday to vote on contract for new superintendent

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb School Board hired Dr. Devon Horton as the district’s next superintendent during a meeting in April.

Now, one month later, the school board plans to vote on his contract and the public will have information about Horton’s salary and other benefits.

The board will meet Wednesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. and will adjourn to a closed-door executive session before returning to vote on the contract. The meeting will be held in the cabinet room at the school district’s central office, located at Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30083. The meeting will also be live-streamed. To view the live-stream link, click here.

In related news, the school board has not set a date for a hearing on an ethics complaint against Board member Dr. Joyce Morley, who divulged information about what was discussed in an executive session about the superintendent search to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The code states that board members are required to, “Maintain the confidentiality of all discussions and other matters pertaining to the Board and the School District, during executive session of the Board.”

The board ultimately voted 6-1 to hire Horton, with Morley voting “no” after giving a lengthy speech calling his hiring a “grave mistake.”

Horton is expected to officially take over as superintendent in July.

