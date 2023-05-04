Doctor at VA Medical Center accused of sexually assaulting patients

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — The United States Attorney’s Office says a doctor at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Decatur has been indicted after being accused of sexually assaulting his patients.

Rajesh Motibhai Patel, a primary care physician, allegedly assaulted four female patients during routine exams.

“Our Veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our country and deserve the best medical treatment and highest quality of care,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a press release. “Patel allegedly sexually abused his female patients and violated his oath to do no harm to patients under his care.”

The assaults occurred between 2019 and 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Patel groped and improperly touched patients during their exams.

Patel, 68, of Lilburn, Georgia, may have assaulted other patients, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“If you have information related to Dr. Patel that could further the investigation, or if you suspect that a particular person may have been one of his victims, please call the VA-OIG tipline at (770) 758-6646,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

