Dr. Joon Sup Lee to serve as new CEO of Emory Healthcare

Atlanta, GA — Emory University has announced that Dr. Joon Sup Lee has been named chief executive officer of Emory Healthcare. He will take over as CEO effective July 1.

As CEO, Lee will be responsible for overseeing Emory’s comprehensive academic health system with 11 hospitals, 250 provider locations and over 24,000 employees, according to a press release.

“Dr. Lee is an outstanding leader who is ambitious, talented and prepared to serve our world-class health care enterprise on day one,” said Dr. Ravi Thadhani, executive vice president for health affairs at Emory University and vice chair of the Emory Healthcare Board of Directors. “He has tremendous experience as an executive, and he has a deep understanding of the patient perspective as well as the power of research to save and improve lives, which he developed during his time as a practicing cardiologist. He is poised to make great contributions and elevate Emory Healthcare.”

Currently, Lee serves as the executive vice president at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and president of UPMC Physician Services. He is responsible for 5,000 employed physicians and clinically active faculty in this role. His work includes physician services, quality of care, patient experience, patient access and financial oversight of physician services.

Emory University President Gregory Fenves said he is thrilled that Lee will take on an important leadership role within Emory Healthcare.

He is a problem-solver who cares deeply about the patients and families he serves and the doctors, nurses, and health care staff he works with,” Fenves said.

Lee is an interventional cardiologist by training. Throughout his research and clinical interests, Lee has focused on stem cells’ role in treating coronary artery disease, rapid treatment of cardiac emergencies, and catheter-based therapy for valvular heart disease.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join such a strong leadership team and to be a part of a truly world-class academic medical center,” Lee said. “The outstanding faculty and staff at Emory Healthcare are second to none, and will fulfill our mission to deliver the highest quality care with the utmost compassion while training the health care workforce of tomorrow and creating innovations in health sciences that will set the new paradigm for health care.”

Lee received his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and his medical degree from Duke University’s School of Medicine. He completed a medical internship, residency, and two cardiology fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He joined the University of Pittsburgh faculty in 1996 and has served in various leadership roles. Lee is certified in cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a fellow in the American College of Cardiology and the Society for Coronary Angiography and Interventions.

Emory Healthcare Board Chair John Rice said Lee is joining Emory Healthcare following a period of unprecedented growth, opportunity, and challenges.

“A key component of Emory University’s strategic plan is improving the health of individuals and communities at home and throughout the world,” Rice said. “We look forward to working closely with Dr. Lee as we work to make this goal a reality in the coming years.”

