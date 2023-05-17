Driver leaves the scene, pedestrian dies following crash near Target on North Druid Hills Road

Share

Atlanta, GA — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being hit by a driver who left the scene.

The crash occurred near the Target store on North Druid Hills Road. DeKalb County Police had few details.

“We responded to the area around 9:40 this morning in reference to a person hit by a vehicle,” a DeKalb Police spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to their injuries and the driver did not stay on scene. The incident is under investigation, so I do not have much to release outside of that.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

