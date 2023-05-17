Type to search

Driver leaves the scene, pedestrian dies following crash near Target on North Druid Hills Road

Crime and public safety DeKalb County

Driver leaves the scene, pedestrian dies following crash near Target on North Druid Hills Road

Dan Whisenhunt May 17, 2023
DeKalb County Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta, GA — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being hit by a driver who left the scene.

The crash occurred near the Target store on North Druid Hills Road. DeKalb County Police had few details.

“We responded to the area around 9:40 this morning in reference to a person hit by a vehicle,” a DeKalb Police spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to their injuries and the driver did not stay on scene. The incident is under investigation, so I do not have much to release outside of that.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

